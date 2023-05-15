Meek surrender by Vid batsmen

Chasing the target of 141. Vidarbha wewasowled out for out for 101. They trapped in the web spun by Jammu and Kashmir left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq who claimed career-beat eight wickets.

At one stage they were sitting pretty on 96 for 3. However in a dramatic collapse in the post-tea session Vidarbha lost seven wickets adding just five runs. Abid Mushtaq kept Vidarbha away from recording consecutive third victory.

Before the Tea session, the way Atharva Taide (42), and Akshay Wadkar (28) were batting it seemed that the hosts would walk away with an easy victory but then the Vidarbha batsmen succumbed to the pressure. They showed little application and lost wickets in succession to be bowled out for mere 101.

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq returned with a career-best figures of eight wickets to guide his side to a sensational victory. Vidarbha, who dominated the first couple of days of the match and also took an important first innings lead, crashed to a forgettable defeat.

The 25-year-old Abid emerged as the hero for the Jammu and Kashmir team as he took six wickets in just three overs after the tea break to fashion a memorable win for the Northern side.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir skipper, leading from the front slammed 109 consisting 15 boundaries and four sixes and helped the team to put on 221.

Vidarbha will play their remaining matches outside Nagpur and it will make their task even more difficult for the knock-out berth.

It is J&K’s first victory of the tournament. They suffered an innings defeat in the first match against Madhya Pradesh and in the second match suffered a 9-wicket defeat against Gujarat.

Last outright loss of Vidarbha at home in Ranji Trophy was against Gujarat in2013-2014 at VCA Civil Lines. They lost the match by an innings and 1 run.

Brief scores

Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 191

Vidarbha 1st innings 272

Jammu and Kashmir 2nd innings: 221 all out in 59.4 overs (Shubham Khajuria 109, Abid Mushtaq 22, Henan Nazir 21, Akshay Wakhare 4 for 50, Aditya Sarvate 3 for 45)

Vidarbha 2nd innings: 101 all out in 34 overs (Atharva Taide 42, Akshay Wadkar 28, Abid Mushraq 8 for 18, Umar Nazir 2 for 34).