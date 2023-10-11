Meshram fashions Qidwai’s victory

Meshram netted in 39th minute for Qidwai to help his side record a 1-0 win over Eleven Star.In the senior division match, Bhankheda Football Cub blanked Mama FC 2-0 to earn three valuable points in the competition.

After playing a goalless first half, Bhankheda finally tasted success in the early part of the second session.

Shahrukh Khan moved well into the striking zone and bulged the net in 48th minute.

Mohammad Azhar then doubled the lead in the 57th minute to make it 2-0.

Bhankheda then defended their post well to record an easy 2-0 win.