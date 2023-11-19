Mishka wins double crown

Mishka, who had set her eyes on the State Championships, unleashed her strokes from the baseline as she systematically took down both her opponents in the finals. In U-14 girls semi-finals, Mishka beat Sharvari Shrirame 6-1 while Surmayee defeated Shravya Rambhajani 6-4.

In the U17 semis, Mishka beat Sharvari 6-2 while Nayana pipped Urvee Atre 6-5 in a nail-biting finish.

In the boys U-17 event, Armaan Patil of Sincere Academy defeated Bhavya Porwal of CP Club 6-2 as both lanky teenagers displayed powerful serves and rallies in the final. In semi-finals, Bhavya beat Akshay Dakshindas 6-3 in an absorbing game whereas Armaan beat Pranav Gaikwad 6-2. Both boys showed a lot of promise as they now get to play for State Championships.

In the boys U14 event, Akshay Dakshindas of Ladies Club beat Hermaba Pohanne of Sincere Academy 6-3 in final. In semis, Akshat beat Alok Mishra 6-2 while Heramba beat Pranav Gaikwad 6-0.

Vishal Landge conducted the tournament and Darshan Dakshindas gave away the certificates. Tournament Secretary Vijay Naidu conducted the proceedings.