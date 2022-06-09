Mission India, Cradel play 2-2 draw

Nagpur, June 9

Mission India and Cradel Sports Academy played out a 2-2 draw in JSW First Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday

In the 10th minute, Shubham Giri opened the scoring for Cradel. However, his joy was short-lived as five minutes later Abdul Nayab restored the parity.

In the second half the deadlock was continued . Finally the 57th minute, Azhar Sayyadgave 2-1 lead to Cradel. In the 70th minute, Sayyad Ikrram struck and levelled the score 2-2. Then in remaining time both the teams failed to take the lead and as a result the match ended in 2-2 draw.

On Friday Benzamin Teka FV will take on Nagpur United Mominpura at 4 p.mm.