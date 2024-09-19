Mitali bags 5000 m gold, Ananya wins silver,

In the Under-20 girls category, Mitali achieved the premier position while her city mate Aarti Bhagat of Namhya Foundation secured bronze medal. Mitali has been trained under the guidance of Ravindra Tong while Aarti is the disciple of Gaurav Mirase.

In the Under-14 girls category, Ananya Magar won silver medal in the triathlon. She is the member of BKCP Club, Kanhan and coached by Amit Thakur.

Soumya Nikode of Track Star Club secured bronze medal in the Under-14 category. Last year also he secured bronze medal in Under-12 boys section. He has thanked coaches Ravindra Tong, Umesh Naidu, Sudhakar Moon and Gaurav Singh.

NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Gurudeo Nagrale, Nagesh Sahare, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Umesh Naidu, Shekhar Suryawanshi, Dr Vivekanand Singh, Ramchandra Wani, SJ Anthony, Archana Kottewar and others have congratulated the athletes.