Mixed reactions in dist over MSWA dissolution

After receiving several complaints from various district associations in Maharashtra, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) dissolved the NCP chief Sharad Pawar-led Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) during its governing council meeting held recently.

According to WFI secretary Vinod Tomar, out of the 45 district associations, 30 complained about the office bearers of the MSWA and said the general secretary Balasaheb Landge was not working for development of sport. He also said that other than these complaints, MSWA office bearers' indiscipline was another factor.

Officials associated with wrestling in Nagpur district association which was affiliated with MSWA have given mixed reactions to the development. While some have supported the federation, others have adopted a wait and watch approach.

Noted wrestler and vice president of MSWA Ganesh Kohale has denied the allegations of indiscipline in the association and said the issue will be resolved soon. “After a long time, the elections of MSWA were held four years back and those who lost it are unnecessarily creating hurdles. If there was resentment over the style of functioning of Balasaheb Landge, then why was he elected general secretary,” he questioned.

Kohle also said mainly it is the dispute between two associations in Pune district and others are not involved in it. “The MSWA can go to court against WFI decision. If the issue is resolved, the old body can be restored. As far as activities of the state associations are concerned, it will not be affected. The tournaments and selection process will continue under the observation of ad-hoc committee,” he said.

Dilip Itankar, the joint secretary in ad-hoc committee of the Nagpur district, agreed that some district units rebelled against Landge but said the district activities will not be affected due to the dissolution of state body. “It is fact some units were not happy over the style of functioning of Landge. That may have prompted MSWA members to rebel. As far as we are concerned, we have adopted a wait and watch approach,” he said.

Former city mayor and president of Nagpur Wrestling Academy Sandip Joshi said, “There were several complaints against Landge and it seems the federation has taken the cognizance of it and dissolved the association. I hope that in the future something good will happen for the benefit of wrestlers. Let's wait and watch.”

