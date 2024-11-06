MKM Kho Kho League from tomorrow

Six teams—MKM Defenders, Rajamudra Warriors, Aryas Fighters, Kings Chhatrapati, VDL Flyers, and Sports Karma—will compete on coloured mats under floodlights. Players were selected through an auction, and each team consists of 12 players (10 boys and 2 girls), along with a mentor, a coach, and an assistant coach.

Experienced mentors, including former national players Ashfaq Sheikh, Prashant Khalatkar, Manohar Dixit, Rajesh Tumsare, Sudhir Chitnis, and Chandrakant Asole, will guide the teams. Coaches Bhushan Dahasahastra, Yogesh Ghughooskar, Manoj Gotekar, Nitesh Pardhe, Pankaj Karpe, and Saurabh Dubey, along with assistant coaches Chetan Donadkar, Vansh Shende, Pravin Vahale, Chetan Uke, Prem Rakhde, and Yash Wankhede, will support the players.

The league will conclude on Sunday, November 10 at 8:00 pm, with dignitaries presenting trophies to the top three teams and individual awards to outstanding players.

This event is organszed under the leadership chairman of MKM Sumant Chitale and secretary Dr. Padmakar Charmode, with support from Sanjay Chaudhary, Sachin Deshmukh, Vaibhav Kumar, Sameer Chitnis, Shashank Bokare, Sameer Lohi, Dr. Raju Raut, Sudhir Chitnis, Dr. Atul Kulkarni, Prem Rakhde, Pravin Vahale, and Sahil Nagpure.