Modern U-17 girl shuttlers triumph

In the final, Modern School defeated Mount Carmel School, Katol 2-0. in the first single, Anvi Raut defeated Gargi 21-07, 21-02. In the doubles, Anvi Raut & Manvi Funde downed Gargi & Aarya 21-09, 21-10.

Modern School's principal Rupali Dey and Sports HOD Mamta Gunjal congratulated the players Anvi Raut, Manvi Funde, Siddhi Bambal, Sheron Masih, Manasvi and sports teacher Meera Deshpande and gave their best wishes for Divisional Level Inter-School Badminton Championship.