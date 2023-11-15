MOIL blank Qidwai 2-0

Khatlam opened the scoring for MOIL in the 16th minute by surprising two rival defenders. Qidwai forwards too made some efforts to level the score but the rival defenders were equal to the task.

After a chance of ends, in the 67th minute, Khatlam netted his second goal from the top of the 'D' area.

There was high drama in the last moment (94th min) of the match referee given marching orders to Amit Thakur of MOIL and Ziauddin of Qidwai for their rough play.

Sagar Kose and Hitesh Sorte of MOIL were also cautioned along with Javed Akhtar and Faizan Ansair of Qidwai.