MOIL down Big Ben 4-1

MOIL had an upper hand over their rivals right from the beginning. In the 17th minute, Vijay Admache opened the scoring on the pass of Aman. After a change of ends, Sachin Nonhare increased the lead 2-0 on the pass of Sourabh. The third goal for MOIL came thru Hariom Kumre in the 65th minutes. Seeing the goalkeeper advancing Kumre lobbed the ball perfectly into the box.

The last ten minutes witness intense attacks from Big Ben forwards. As a result in the 83rd minute, Shamim Murrey found the net on the pass of Arjun. However his joy was short-lived as in the very next moment, Rupnath scored spectacular goal dodging three defenders.

During the proceedings, Yubraj Dudhang of MOIL and Arjun Roka of Big Ben were cautioned for their rough tackles.