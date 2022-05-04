Mother fighting with cancer, still Pratima shows courage

Nagpur,Jan. 8

The sportspersons are mentally and physically strong. They can face any situation and try to bring laurels to the county. City para power-lifter Pratima Bonde showed a lot of courage by participating in the world Para Powerlifting Championship held in Georgia last month despite her bed-ridden mother was fighting with cancer.

Fighting against all odds, Pratima not only represented the country but secured 11th rank in her event and that helped her to qualify for Asian Championship to be held at China.

Pratima who is a member of Munishwar Health Club, Mahal while talking to Lokmat Times said, “ When I had participated in the World championship my mother was hospitalised. She is suffering by cancer and is in serious condition. Till then for the sake of country, I had participated in the world championship”.

Asked how she went thru ordeal, Pratima who has been trained by Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar said, “ Those three days were very tough in my life. I literally switched off my mobile phone for three days just to concentrate on my event. I diverted my mind and secured 11 th place”, she said. About competition Pratima said, “ The competition at world level is very tough. I and expected the position among top ten and ultimately I achieved 11th. I am satisfied with my performance”, she said.

Pratima was the only papa powerlifter from Maharashtra who had participated in the world championship. As many as 19 girls from 45 countries in the world participated in the championship in her event. Asked about the future, Pratima said, “ Now I am preparing for Asian Championship to be held at China. I don't know whether the event will be held or postponed due to covid. But I have started my preparation”, she said.

Pratima's effforts appreciable: Munishwar

Pratima's coach Vijay Munishwar said, “ Pratima's efforts are appreciable. It is not easy to represent the country in world championship when your mother is struggling for life. Although we have not got expected results from she showed lot of courage and determination. She also lacked practice due to family problems and the closure of gyms. I guided her online. ”