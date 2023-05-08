MP halt Vidarbha's winning streak

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2023 08:25 PM 2023-05-08T20:25:02+5:30 2023-05-08T20:25:02+5:30

In their fourth league match, Vidarbha suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Batting first after winning the toss Vidarbha scored 201 ...

MP halt Vidarbha's winning streak | MP halt Vidarbha's winning streak

MP halt Vidarbha's winning streak

Next

In their fourth league match, Vidarbha suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Batting first after winning the toss Vidarbha scored 201 for 7 in 50 overs. After the departure of opener Niharika (10), Aarohi Bombode (5,1 90b, 7x4) and the centurion of the last match Sayali Shinde (46, 93b, 2x4) played sensibly. Rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries they made 82 run partnership for the second wicket. That was the only major partnership as other batsmen failed to capitalised on it. Ashwini Deshmukh (31, 44b, 2x4) and Shraddha Nabira (19) got the start but failed to convert into big knock.

For Madhya Pradesh, Vaishnavi Sharma (3 for 31) was the most successful bowlers.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh achieved the target losing just three wickets in 45.2 overs. Opener Kanishka Thakur (119 b, 131b, 14x4) played match-winning unbeaten century knock. She was well supported by Ayushi Shukla (34) and Suhani Sharma (23).

After playing four matches, Vidarbha are in second position in group D with 12 points. Madhya Pradesh are on top with 16. Maharashtra too have 12 points to their credit. Therefore Vidarbha's last match against Maharashtra is important.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 201 for 7 in 50 overs (Aarohi Bambode 51, Sayali shinde 46, Ashwini Deshmukh 31, Vaishnavi Sharma 3 for 31)

Madhya Pradesh: 202 for 3 in 45.2 overs (Kaniskha Thakur 119, Ayushi Shukla 34, Suhani Sharma 23, Siddhi Nerkar 2 for 40)

Result: Madhya Pradesh won by seven wickets

Open in app
Tags : Sayali shinde Sayali shinde Ashwini deshmukh Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Madhya Pradesh Police Chief Justice Of The Madhya Pradesh High Court Madhya Pradesh High Court East Madhya Pradesh West Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Government Madhya Pradesh