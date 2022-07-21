MP Tadas eying MSWA president post

Nagpur, July21

Wardha MP and former wrestler Ramdas Tadas will file his nomination for the president post of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association on Friday at Jawahar Vastigruh Hall, Law College Square at 11 a.m.

The AGM and the election of the MSWA are slated to be held at the same venue on July 31. The new executive committee will be selected for the next four-year terms and as per the National Sports Code 2011. The elections will be held for one president post, one senior vice president, six vice presidents, one general secretary,six joint secretaries and eight executive committee members posts. After the submission of nomination papers on Friday, the scrutiny will be conducted on June 23 followed by withdrawal of candidature on July 26. The final list of the candidates will be published on July 28 Then if require the election will be held on July 31 from 11 am. onwards.

The readers may recall that after receiving several complaints from various district associations in Maharashtra, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) dissolved the NCP chief Sharad Pawar-led Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA).

From reliable sources it is learned that Sharad Pawar is not interested to contest the election this time. The office bearer of dissolved MSWA said " This time we want the president post from Vidarbha. That's why we are supporting the candidature of MP Ramdas Tadas. The whole picture will become clear only on Friday after the nomination process", he said.