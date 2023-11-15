Mrunali, Yashika, Shriram selected in State yoga team

In the State Inter-School Yoga Championship held at Ahmednagar Shriram Supsande won bronze medal in the Under-17 boys category in the traditional category and in the artistic category he clinched gold medal.

In the Under-19 girls cartegory, Mrunali Banait secured silver medal in the traditional yogasan category. In the rhythmic category she won gold in the same age group.

Yashika Barapatre won bronze medal in the championship organised by Kendriya Vidyalaya at Ambala in Haryana. Yashiia and Shriram have been selected for the nationals to be held at Agartala whereas Mrunalni will represent Maharashtra in the nationals to be held at Kolkata. All three are the members of Unity Sports Associaiton, Bapunagar and have been trained under the guidance of Anil Mohganokar. Satish Mohgaonkar, Bhushan Take, Sandesh Khare, Rajesh Gode and Pooja Khadse have congratulated the players for their outstanding performance.