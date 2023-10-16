MSB Nagpur leading with 14 gold

The day started with shot-put event for Under-12 and Under-14 girls. Insiya Qaid Johar Abbasi (U/12) excelled with 8.85 mt.

In 100 m running, Nagpur MSB student Taha Murtaza Fidvi won gold and Ammar Adnan Gohar won bronze medal. In Under-10 section, Saifuddin Mustafa Quadri won bronze. In long jump event Nagpur MSB Under-12 girls Zainab Mustafa Malayawala won gold and Ummehani Husain Dhankot clinched bronze medal. Under-12 boys of Nagpur MSB Husain Aliakbar Akhter won silver.

Swimming competitions for girls and boys were held today at the school swimming pool. Nagpur MSB dominated this area as well in the medal tally by winning 11 Gold medals, 5 silver and 1 bronze medal. Nagpur MSB’s Sakina Huzaifa Jirapurwala won three gold medals,

Alefiya Huzaifa Izzy walked away with two gold medlas and one bronze whereas another student Sarrah Huzaifa Jirapurwala secured three gold medals. Nagpur MSB’s boys Aliasger Muffaddal Kagazwala won three silver medals, Idrees Murtaza Calcuttawala won 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal whereas Burhanuddin Mansoor Khamosi won 2 gold and 1 silver medal.