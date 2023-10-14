MSB sports meet gets underway

The students from all the different MSB branches from all over the country are participating in the meet. Shahzada Aali Waqar Qusai Bhasaheb Vajihuddin DM was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony. The event commenced with the recitation of holy Quran and later was followed by another holy procession called “darees”. The marching band of the Huffaz followed by MSB- Nagpur Band and HSB March. Everyone witnessed the parade of the contingents from 23 MSB centers. On this special occasion, Shaikh Najmuddin Bhai Fidvi addressed the august gathering with his welcome speech. The atmosphere was filled with zeal and enthusiasm as the chief guest addressed the audience. After the oath-taking ceremony and hoisting of the meet flag took place, with the glorifying firework display and doves were also released.

T he event concluded with Vazifa tus-shukr, which is a prayer that is recited during the conclusion ceremony and the National Anthem.