MSDCA off to winning start

Batting first MSDCA scored 178 for six in 20 overs. Nitya Narang top scored with 38. Hrishikesh Bhogade (22), Joel Abraham (20) and Parth Jain (18) were main scorers. For NDCA, Prasad Khumkar (2 for 23) was the main wicket-taker.

In reply,NDCA were bundled out for 104. Rohan Kolte (37) and Arin Dande (31) showed some resistance. For MSDCA, Ameya (3 for 16) was the pick of the bowlers and he was well supported by Amrish (2 for 20) and Shreenav (2 for 12). Earlier president of District Bar Association Adv. Roshan Bagde inaugurated the tournament. vice president Ashish Nagpure, secretary Manish Randive and Supriya Sudeep Jaiswal along with Raja Pyal, Hemant Purke, Mangesh Raut, Seema Mohta, Prashik Jangam, Shubham Tamgadge were present on the occasion. Adv. Ashwinh Jawade conducted the proceedings.