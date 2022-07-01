MSLTA holds workshop for coaches

The workshop is being held at MSLTA Tennis Academy Ramnagar, and will conclude on Sunday.

Expert coach Himanshu Gosavi has come from Pune as the resource person. The workshop will benefit the coaches from Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal and Khamgaon, as they seldom get a chance to improve their skills due to their employment commitments.

MSLTA treasurer Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar expressed his satisfaction over the initiative to train the coaches and said , " It is vital to improve their knowledge and give them exposure to new methods being used by coaches in other regions. Today, the number of players going for tournaments has increased manifold, and in order to train them for getting into higher rankings, they need excellent coaches and more training.." MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer in his earlier visit had promised he would depute an expert to train the coaches of Nagpur zone.