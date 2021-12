Muktanand wins open chess crown

Nagpur, Dec 25

Muktanand Pendsey emerged winner in the Nagpur District Open Selection Chess Tournament organised by Chess Association Nagpur in Association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and under the Aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association at Vimalabai Jathar Sabhagruha , Seva Sadan, Jhansi Rani Metro Station, Sitabuldi.In the seven-round tournament Pendsey remained undefeated to clinch the crown. He was followed by Sai Sharma, Soham RanadeandKaustubh Lokhandefor second, third and fourth place respectively.

Top four will represent Nagpur in the Maharashtra States Open Selection Tournament to be held at Sangli from January 26. Prize were distributed by the hands of Radhika Dhawad, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas and chief arbiter Amrish Joshi.

Final ranking: 1. Pendsey Muktanand (7), 2 Sharma Sai (5.5), 3. Ranade Soham (5), 4.

Kaustubh Lokhande (5), 5. Gaurav Danu (5), 6 Arun Kumar (5), 7. Padmawar Amey (5), 8 Mradul Yadav (4.5), 9. Sarth Sachin Padghan I (4.5), 10 Priyansh Arora I (4.5)

Results (round 7): Ranade Soham(5) lost to Pendsey Muktanand (7), Sharma Sai (5.5) bt Ravindra Singh Rawat (4), Sarth Sachin Padghan (5) drew with Padmawar Amey (5), Naresh Kantode (4) lost to Kaustubh Sanjay Lokhande (5), Khade Prem (4) lost to Gaurav Danu (5), Arun Kumar (5) bt Junghare Aditya (4), Shamkuwar Y M (3.5) lost to Priyansh Arora (4.5), Mradul Yadav (4.5) bt Agrawal Praneet (3.5)