Mundle boys, RS Mundle girls triumph

In the boys final, Tejas Wasnikar and Anagh Bhondwe gave 2-0 lead to Munbdle School. But then Nagpur rural team bounced back and VedantKhodake and Dhruv Sonawane restored the parity. In the deciding game, Tejas Wasnikar turned the table on the opponent and notched up a close win.

In the girls final, RS Mundle girls beat Hinganghat 3-1. Sharanya Jambholkar, Manasvi Gupte propelled the team to victory

ResultsU-17 boys final: Mundle English School beat Nagpur Rural 3 - 2 ( Tejas Wasnikar beat Dhruv Sonawne 11-06,11-08,11-04; Anagh Bhondwe beat Yug Agrawal 11-02,11-03,11-05; Omkar Bhandarkar lost Vedant Khodake 07-11,11-03,04-11,11-07, 07-11; Anagh Bhondwe lost Dhruv Sonawane 11-09,08-11,10-12,06-11; Tejas Wasnikar beat Yug Agrawal 11-03,11-04,11-05)Under 17 girls final: R S Mundale beat Wardha, Bansilal Katariya School, Hinganghat 3 - 1 ( Sharanya Jambholkar beat Disha Harsuval 11-08,07-11,15-13,09-11, 11-08; Manasvi Gupte beat Gauri Talwekar 11-02,11-00,11-02; Manaswi Chaware lost Ekvira Kosurekar 05-11,03-11,01-11;

Manaswi Gupte beat Disha Harsuval 11-01,11-02,11-01)