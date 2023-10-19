NADT's blood donation camp today

The main objective of this blood donation camp is to promote the noble cause of saving lives through voluntary blood donation. NADT has consistently been at the forefront of encouraging officer trainees of Indian Revenue Services, its own faculty and staff of NADT as well as the officers and staff posted in the Income Tax Department at Nagpur to actively engage in social service.

NADT believes in the power of collective goodwill and responsibility towards the society. Blood donation is a selfless act that can make a significant impact on the lives of those in need. By organising this blood donation camp, NADT is taking another step towards building a more compassionate and caring community .The NADT aims to make this blood donation camp a resounding success by involvement of all of its officers and staff