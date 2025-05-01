Nagpur: 22-Year-Old Man Drowns in Farmhouse Swimming Pool at Birthday Party in Wathoda

A 22-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool during a birthday party at a farmhouse in the Wathoda area of Nagpur city, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Pranjal Nitin Rawle. The incident occurred around 2 am on Wednesday, April 30, at a farmhouse in Pandhurna village where he was celebrating his friend's birthday.

Pranjal, who could not swim, jumped into the pool and began struggling in the deep water. Friends initially thought he was joking, but later pulled him out unconscious, said an official of the Wathoda police station.

He was taken to the hospital but declared dead, the official told the news agency PTI. Police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.