Nagpur: 4 thalassaemic children test HIV positive after blood transfusion

In a shocking incident four thalassemic children tested positive for HIV in Nagpur allegedly after blood transfusion. 4 children tested positive for HIV, out of them one died. The incident has caused a stir in the entire area and an immediate inquiry has been ordered by the health minister.

According to Dr RK Dhakate, assistant deputy director of the state health department, four children contracted HIV after blood transfusion. The children were suffering from thalassemia. One died during treatment after all four reported being HIV positive. Meanwhile, strict action has been ordered against those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the children were suffering from a serious blood disorder called thalassemia. However, these kids became infected with HIV from the blood they received from some 'blood bank'. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has ordered to investigate the matter and take action against the culprits.