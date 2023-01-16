Nagpur 'A' women off to winning start

The six-day tournament began at the courts of NBYS Bajaj Nagar and NASA Surendra Nagar. In their opening tie of the women’s section Nagpur-A defeated Nanded 47-31 with Namrata Desai (12) and Vaidehi Bhagat (8) scoring most of the baskets. In the men’s section, Pune outplayed Nanded 68-34. For the winners Sehdey Kalwan played well for his 23 points. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by KKM convener Sandip Joshi. On the ocassion Ramesh Bakshi, Pranay Ghate, Bhavesh Kuchanwar and others were present. A total of 16 men and 8 women teams are participating in the tournament where the champion teams will get Rs 51,000 in cash.

RESULTS

WOMEN: Nagpur-A (Namrata Desai 12, Vaidehi Bhagat 8) bt Nanded (Sakshi Bhalerao 16) 47-31 (14-2, 15-13, 6-5, 12-11);

MEN: Pune (Sehdey Kalwan 23) bt Nanded (Umesh D 14) 68-34 (12-9, 18-7, 23-8, 16-10); Amravati (Abhishek 26) bt Gadchiroli (Himanshu 14) 72-39 (8-10, 17-14, 10-4, 34-11)