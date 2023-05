Nagpur boys win title after 27 years

Earlier in the semi-final, Nagpur defeated Pune 57-54. Dheer Agrawal (15), Om Raut (13) and Anirudha Mundhada (10) fashioned the victory. Nagpur girls lost to Mumbai City 26-25 in the quarterfinals

RESULT (FINAL)

BOYS: Nagpur (Om Raut 18, Dheer Agrawal 10, Urjit Deogade 7) bt Mumbai Sub (Herchelle Sandhu 12) 47-36 (5-6, 13-4, 16-12, 13-14)