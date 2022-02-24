Nagpur branch of WICASA declared best

Nagpur, Feb 24

The Nagpur branch of Western India Chartered Accountants Student Association (WICASA) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was recently awarded as the ‘Best Branch of WICASA’ for the year 2021-22 amongst 36 branches of WICASA of WIRC of ICAI.

The award was given by the then president of ICAI, CA Nihar Jambusaria in presence of WIRC chairman CA Manish Gadia, vice-chairperson CA Drusti Desai, secretary Arpit Kabra, treasurer CA Jayesh Kala and WICASA chairman CA Yashwant Kasar, at ICAI Bhawan, BKC Auditorium, Mumbai.

The WICASA team was led by CA Jiten Saglani, under whose chairmanship various physical and virtual events, seminars and programs were organized.

Nagpur branch of WICASA organised various student centric programmes enhancing their knowledge & skills, and updating them with the various developments in the areas of profession. During the year academic and study circle sessions, recreational and spiritual sessions, indoor & outdoor sports meet, industrial visits, training workshops, revisionary & mock test series, CA Students’ Conference and various other programs were organized. tree plantation drive, blood donation camp and vaccination drive were some events organized among them.

“A moment to cherish and relish”, said CA Saket Bagdia, Chairman, Nagpur Branch as he complimented innovative ideas of WICASA Chairman CA Jiten Saglani and Team WICASA for working on all round development of CA Students. He appealed all CA Students to participate in WICASA events.

“It’s a feeling of pride and privilege” remarked chairman, WICASA Nagpur CA Jiten Saglani, while recognizing efforts and hard work of members of Team WICASA comprising vice chairman Ameya Soman, secretary Aviral Barange , treasurer Radhika Taneja, joint secretary Karan Agarwal , joint editor Ravina Tayade , joint editor Karan Tajne and executive member Parag Jain. He expressed his gratitude to Chairman, Nagpur Branch CA Saket Bagdia, CA Abhijit Kelkar,and all managing committee members of the branch for always encouraging and supporting the initiatives of WICASA.