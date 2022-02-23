Nagpur City down SRPF 2-1

Nagpur City recorded a 2-1 victory over SRPF in the ongoing JSW Super Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium in Suyog Nagar on Wednesday. Nagpur City were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Mohammad Faizan found the net in the 22nd minute. SRPF too made some good attempts to restore the parity. Finally, in the 41st minute, Shahnawz Sheikh restored parity. After a change of ends also Nagpur City and their rivals continued to play an attacking game. As a result in the 84th minute, Mohammad Danish scored the winning goal in the 84th minute and sealed the fate opponents.

Al Fateh win by 1-0

In the Senior Division Football Tournament, Al Fateh FC defeated Orange City Club 1-0. Mohamad Faizan Ansari scored an all-important goal in the 12th minute.

During the proceedings, three Al Fatel players including Amir Sohail, MohammadFaizan and Mohammad Kaushif were cautioned for their rough play.

From the Orange City side, Shiv Thakur was warned.

In another match, Gohar FC and Hansraj FC were played out a 1-1 draw. In the 19th minute, Ashkeem Baig struck for Gohar Fc. In the second half, Dhruv equalised the score for Hansraj.