Nagpur City, Qidwai play 1-1 draw

Both teams scored one goal each in the first half. In the 39th minute, Mohammad Faizan scored a spectacular goal in Saquib's pass from 40 yards for Nagpur City. During injury time of the first half, Rahul Mundri equalised the score for Qidwai dodging the rival goalkeeper.

in the second half, both the teams made lot of efforts to take lead but in vain.

Earlier NDFA secretary Iqbal Kashmiri inaugurated the tournament in the presence of ABKhan and Mohammad Mubin.