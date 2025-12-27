Nagpur Crime: One Killed, Another Injured in Clash Between Two Groups Over Woman Outside Night Club

One dead, another injured in a violent clash between two groups over a woman in a pub in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The incident occurred around 4 am on Friday, December 26, on the road outside a nightclub at Airport Chowk.

The deceased has been identified as Pranay Naresh Nannaware (28), a resident of Mahal, while the injured has been identified as Gaurav Brijlal Karda (32) from Chikhali, Kalamana. Gaurav is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to police, Pranay was engaged in the stock market business, while Gaurav worked with a chartered accountant. The duo had invited a young woman from Mumbai for a party, and she had been in Nagpur for the past two days. On Thursday night at around 10 pm, the trio went to Dabo Pub in the airport area, where they were dancing past midnight.

Meanwhile, a group of five intoxicated men entered the pub. One of them, identified as Mehul Rahate, the prime accused, along with Honey alias Tushar Anil Nankani from Kamptee, allegedly behaved indecently with the woman. Pranay objected to their actions, leading to a heated argument.

As the situation escalated, pub staff intervened and asked both groups to leave the premises. Outside the pub, an altercation broke out again. Pranay and Gaurav allegedly assaulted Mehul and Honey, who then ran towards their car, returned with weapons, and attacked the duo with knives and an axe.

Pranay sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot, while Gaurav suffered serious rib injuries. Following the incident, Sonegaon police rushed to the scene and registered a case of murder. Two of the five accused have been arrested, and a search is underway to nab the remaining suspects.