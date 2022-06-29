Nagpur dist U-19 badminton team declared

Nagpur, June 29

Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) has declared the Under-19 team for Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Badminton Championship to be held at the badminton Hall, Divisional Sports Complex, Garkheda Aurangabad. A total of 18 district teams from Maharashtra are participating in the tournament and Nagpur district is the defending champion as they won the title in the previous championship two years ago. This championship is organised after two years due to Covid 19. Nagpur will start their campaign against Yawatmal on Thursday. NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar has announced the team.

Team: Prutha Dekate, Nehal Gosavi, Ananya Durugkar, Ameya Naktode, Shashank Kulal, . Sanvik Chaudhary and Malhar Joshi. Coach: Kunal Dasarwar. Manager: Aarti Chaudhary