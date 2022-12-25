Nagpur dist women overall champ, Janhavi bags gold, Akansha silver

Nagpur district women's team has achieved this success for the fourth time in a row. Nagpur district women's Team won first place in the competition with 29 points. Pune's team got the second position with 58 points. Apart from this, Janhavi Hirulkar, a budding runner from Nagpur, secured the first position in 2-km run for Under-16 girls. Janhvi clocked 7 .15.60 seconds to win the gold medal. Second place was won by Gayatri Shinde of Thane and third place was secured by Madhura Pahad of Dhaule.

Akanksha Shelar of Nagpur finished second in the women's category in the 10 km run. Akanksha sealed the silver medal with a timing of 39.28.48 seconds. Reshma Keveta of Satara won the top position with whereas Nashik's Rani Muchandi secured the third position.

In the same group, Prachi Godbole of Nagpur finished fifth while Swati Panchbuddhe got ninth position. Systema Borekar finished 13th and Prachi Chikankar got fourteenth position.

Nagpur's Surjeet Rajbhar clocked 27. 6.15 seconds in men's Under-20 8 km run and finished fourth. Bhavashree Mahalle of Nagpur achieved eleventh position in 18 years women's category in 4 km race. Nagpur's Jayashree Borekar finished eighth in Under-20 section.

Secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, Gurudev Nagarle, Nagesh Sahare, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Ramchandra Wani, Jitendra Ghordadekar, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Archana Kottewar, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Ravindra Tong have congratulated the players.