Nagpur: Drone Spotted Over Solar Industries Airstrip, FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

An unidentified drone was recently seen flying over the airstrip of Solar Industries, a Nagpur-based company engaged in defence manufacturing, triggering concern among authorities. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation has been initiated into the incident. A First Information Report has been registered against an unknown individual at Kondhali police station, Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar stated. The matter is being thoroughly examined due to the sensitive nature of the facility. Meanwhile, shares of Solar Industries India Ltd were trading at Rs 12,167.20 at 9:52 am, reflecting a decline of Rs 25.80 during early market hours.

According to police, the drone was noticed at around 7.15 pm on December 9 over the company’s private airstrip located on the Nagpur–Amravati road, approximately 40 kilometres from the city. Due to poor visibility after sunset, officials were unable to estimate the drone’s size or type. Security personnel at the facility observed blinking lights in the sky and immediately informed senior security officials. The information was then passed on to Kondhali police, who ordered a prompt inquiry and began investigating possible sources of the drone’s launch.

Police teams conducted extensive searches in nearby villages including Malkapur, Shiva and Sawanga to check whether the drone could have been used for a wedding or private event and accidentally entered restricted airspace. However, no leads were found despite teams remaining stationed in the area for two days. A senior official confirmed that the Intelligence Bureau has also joined the probe. Solar Industries is known for producing advanced defence equipment such as weaponised drones, military explosives, loitering munitions, missile systems, bombs and warheads for India’s armed forces.