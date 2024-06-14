Nagpur Factory Blast: Firm Director, Plant Manager of Explosives Factory Arrested After Deaths of Six Workers

Maharashtra Police on Friday, June 14, arrested the director of an explosives factory along with its plant manager, a day after a blast at the unit located near Nagpur city killed six workers, according to news agency ANI.

Jay Khemka (49), director of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd, and factory manager Sagar Deshmukh were arrested, and they will be produced in court later in the day.

The factory is located in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, which is around 25 kilometres from Nagpur's main city. According to the information, the blast occurred around 1 pm on Thursday afternoon. A total of nine workers were injured and admitted to two private hospitals in the city of whom five women and a man died during treatment, the police earlier said.

Most of the victims were working in the factory's packaging unit when the blast took place. According to Hingna police station officials, reported by news agency PTI, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 304 (a) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by doing any rash or negligent act) was registered against the director and the manager of the factory on Thursday night.

Subsequently, director Khemka, a resident of Ram Nagar in Nagpur, and manager Deshmukh were arrested.