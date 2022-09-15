Nagpur girls finish runners-up, boys third

Nagpur girls lost a close contest to Pune 71-67. At one stage Nagpur girls e were down by 15 points but then they managed to cover the lead by bringing the scores close at 69-67 when 20 seconds were left. Nagpur girls tried one attempt but it missed and the ball went in Pune’s possession where they scored two points to take the lead to 71-67 and thus Nagpur lost a close final to win silver

.Nagpur boys won the third place match against Raigad 60-49 to bring home bronze medal from the U-18 selection tournament organised by Maha Basketball Association.

RESULT

Girls final: Pune (Janhavi Katkade 15, Aanaya Bhavsar 10, Mansi Nirmalkar 10) bt Nagpur (Dhara Phate 24, Sameeksha Chandak 13, Swati Wankhede 13, Sneha Khandelwal 8, Gunjan Mantri 7) 71-67 (16-18, 23-10, 12-15, 20-24)

BOYS (third place): Nagpur (Taaran Kakkad 20, Yash Mehta 19, Sarthak Dhuldhule 8, Parikshit Datir 8) bt Raigad (Yogesh Yadav 15, Aryan Lakhani 11) 60-49 (12-10, 14-6, 20-14, 14-19)