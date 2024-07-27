Nagpur has promising future as IT hub: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second edition of Vidarbha IT Conclave 2024 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Vidarbha Zone at Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur on Saturday. The theme of the conclave was 'Nagpur: Shaping the future IT hub of India'.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation Swati PandeSwati Pande highlighted the various development plans initiated by MADC to promote SEZs in the state and also shared the location advantages of MIHAN-Nagpur. Director General of Software Technologies Parks of India Arvind Kumar spoke about the initiatives taken by STPI to develop technology parks in the country.

Chairman, CII Maharashtra State Council Vishal Kamat,Vishal Kamat spoke about Nagpur's journey towards becoming India's next IT frontier hub. Shailesh Awale, Chairman, CII Vidarbha Zone Nagpur, said that Nagpur is an emerging IT hub.