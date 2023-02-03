Nagpur Maha Marathon bib collection expo today

The registration process has already completed and it evoked good response. On Saturday a bib collection expo will be orgnaised at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth. The participant runners will be presented -T-shrts, bibs (chest number), goodie bags etc. Apart from it the experts will also give health tips to the runners.

Dignitaries to open expo

The bib collection expo will be inaugurate at 12 noon in the presence of divisional commissioner Vijayakakshmi Bidari, NMC additional commissioner Ram Joshi, founder of Lokmat Maha Marathon Ruchira Darda, deputy commissioner of transport department Chetna Tidke, director of RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt. Ltd Neelesh Agrawal, MD of Nirmay Infratech Nayan Ghate, chief general manager (project) of GAIL KK Sachdeva, managing partner of FIITJEE Nagpur centre Prannay Sharma, centre head of Nelson Hospital Dr Sonal Kumar Bhagat, MOIL director (HR) Usha Singh, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, director of Treat Ice Cream Amol Chaknalwar, Sachin Chaknalwar, director of Nirmik Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha Jayan Ambhore and Prof. Rahnul Madke of MIT-ATD.

Thanks NAgpur, good response to registration

The runners have registered their names for Maha Marathon before the deadline ends. Now the registration process has completed. However, those who could not able to participate in the Maha Marathon can reach the Kasturchand Park on Sundya at 5 a.m. to cheer the runners. Nagpurians are sports lovers. They always support the sporting activities in the city.

ID proof require

The runners who will attend the bib collection expo to collect the T-shirt and goodie bag will have to bring their photo ID cards, Those contestants who will not be able to come and collect these materials themselves, they should send the authority letter, receipt to their friends, relatives only then the materials will be handed over to them.

Nagpur will run tomorrow

Competitors are eager to run at Kasturchand Park tomorrow, Sunday at 5:30 a.m. Four races of 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km will be started at regular intervals. Before that, as a warm-up, Zumba, which is the attraction of the event, will begin. So enjoy running to relieve stress and mind. Keep competing with yourself.

Appeal to the people of Nagpur

Enthusiastic fans from Nagpur who could not actually participate in the Maha Marathon should stand on both sides of the road and applaud the runners to cheer and encourage them. At the same time, the organisers have requested that vehicles should not be brought on the road between 6 am and 9 am as a precaution so that the running route is not obstructed.