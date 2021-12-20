Nagpur men, Amravati women triumph

Nagpur, Dec20

Nagpur men and Amravati women emerged champions in Prabhakarrao Datke Memorial 54th Vidarbha Kho- Kho championship held at Gandhibagh NMC School ground, here on Sunday evening.

In the men's final riding on the excellent performance of Dilraj Sengar and Faizan Pathan Nagpur defeated Amravati by sparing one player and five minutes.

In the third place match, Yavatmal defeated Gadchiroli. In the women's final, Amravati got the better of Yavatmal by sparing one player and three minutes. In the hardline final, Chandrapur beat Akola.

MLC Pravin Datke and mayor Dayashankar Tiwari distributed the prizes in the presence of president of Vidarbha Kho Kho Association Suhas Pande, secretary Sudhir Nimbalkar, Prof. Vivek Awasare, Prashant Jagtap, Ashok More, Vijay Datarkar and others.

Vidarbha-level kho-kho tourney from Jan 7

Shriram KridaMandal, Musewadi is organising Vidarbha-level Kho-Kho Tournament for men and women in association with Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal at Matoshri Kashidevi High School ground from January 7 to 9. Addressing media persons secretary of Mandal Yogesh Ghugguskar said in all 16 men and eight women teams will participate in the tournament that will be played on a league cum knockout basis. There would be attractive cash prizes for winners and runners-up apart from individual prizes. Ghugguskar said all the Covid protocols would be followed during the tournament.