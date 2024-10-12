Nagpur: Mohan Bhagwat on OTT Platforms, Says ‘A Lot of Content Is Disgusting…’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat took a sharp stance against the content on OTT platforms, calling it "disgusting." In his Vijayadashami speech in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday, October 12, he addressed several issues, including the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case.

As RSS marks its 99th foundation day today, Bhagwat remarked that the vulgarity being spread on some OTT platforms is contributing to the degradation of cultural values and needs to be regulated through legal frameworks. He highlighted the negative impact these platforms are having on the younger generation.

There is little to no control over OTT platforms on what is being shown. Lot of content is so disgusting that even mentioning it would be a violation of decency. There is an urgent need of laws over the perverted visual content reaching our homes esp children. #RSS100 — RSS (@RSSorg) October 12, 2024

Bhagwat also raised concerns about environmental issues. He noted that the seasonal cycle is changing due to environmental negligence and stressed that the current attitude towards the environment is insufficient. "We have blindly imitated the world, leading to various environmental problems. Traditional methods, such as organic farming, need to be incorporated into our lifestyle. Emphasis must be placed on saving water," he said, further advocating for the elimination of single-use plastic.

Addressing social harmony, Bhagwat emphasized that all sections of society should maintain friendly relations across religious lines. "We have divided saints and spiritual leaders among communities due to disparities. Festivals honoring all great leaders should be celebrated together. Temples, water bodies, and graveyards should be accessible to everyone, and this must be worked on," he added, calling for collective efforts to uplift weaker castes.