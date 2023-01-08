Nagpur MSB emerge overall champ

the 8th International MSB Educational Institute Sports Meet at Nagpur.

Nagpur MSB topped the medal tally with 21 gold, 9 silver and 10 bronze medals with 171 points.

Host Nagpur also emerged winner in the band display, march past and throwball competitions. Nashik emerged runners-up in band display and march past competitions. Chennai MSB team was declared winner in volleyball and runners-up in football senior competition. Indore MSB team won football crown.

Present on the occasion were chairman of ICSE Board G. Immanuel and Shahzada Aali Waqar Qusai Bhai saheb Vajihuddin DM. Prizes were distributed by the hands of Taha Bhai Sahib Hakimuddin and Abduttayyib Bhai sahib Vajihuddin, son of Shahzada Aali Waqar Qusai Bhai Saheb Vajihuddin DM.