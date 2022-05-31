Nagpur Municipal Corporation announces leaving reservation; Know the reservation by ward

Nagpur: Leaving the women's reservation for the municipal elections here, it was announced today (31st) at the Poet Suresh Bhat Hall in Reshimbagh. The wards reserved for women belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and general categories were declared by Ishwar Chitti.

For the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections to be held on a three-member ward basis, reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was drawn on the basis of population. 50% of wards are reserved for women. In 16 wards, one seat each was reserved for women belonging to Scheduled Tribes. 6 seats were reserved for Scheduled Tribes. 56 seats for ordinary women were reserved.

Meanwhile, the number of wards has gone up from 38 to 52 and the number of corporators has increased from 151 to 156 this year. Although some were relieved by the reservation draw, two women and one man have been reserved in the general category in the 23rd ward of former BJP mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, who has been in power for the last five years.

See the ward distribution

Scheduled Caste (Female)

In the draw for these 16 seats, ward no. Place No. 2, Ward No. 2 10 in place no. A, Ward no. 43 no. A, Ward no. 13 in place no. A, Ward No. 20, place no. A, Ward no. 30 in place no. A, seat no. A, Ward no. 39, seat no. 16, Ward no. Place No. 16 A, Ward no. Place No. 37 A, Ward no. Jag No. 45 A, Ward no. 1 in place no. A, Ward no. 14 in place no. A, Ward no. Place No. 38 A, Ward no. 15 in place no. A, Ward no. Jag No. 52.

Scheduled Tribes (Women)

For women belonging to Scheduled Tribes in ward no. A, Ward no. 11 in place no. A, Ward no. Place No. 37 B, Ward no. 12 in place no. B, Ward no. 4 in place no. B and Ward no. Jag No. 51

General Group (Women)

Among the women's wards solved by Ishwar Chithi, ward no. B, from ward 22, place no. B, from ward 23, place no. B, from ward 40, place no. B, from ward no. B. From ward 49, place no. B, Awake from Ward 29 B, from ward 45, place no. B, from ward 17, place no. B, from ward 17, place no. B, wake no. From ward 48 B, from ward 6, place no. B, from ward 2, place no. These places are included.