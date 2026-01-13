Nagpur Municipal Election 2026: CM Fadnavis Rides Royal Enfield, Crowds Turn Out in Thousands Ahead of Polls in Mahayuti's Roadshow (Watch Video)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the final day of campaigning for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections on Tuesday with an electrifying roadshow across the city, riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle. The rally attracted massive crowds, with supporters cheering, waving flags, and chanting slogans, creating a charged atmosphere. Starting around 12:15 pm, the event saw the participation of several state leaders as the BJP stepped up its outreach ahead of the January 15 polling. The procession passed prominent city landmarks such as Bharat Mata Chowk, Teen Nal Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, Tanga Stand Chowk, Gandhi Statue, Pandit Bachharaj Chowk, Mahal Chowk, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Mahal, highlighting the party’s visibility across key areas.

In recent days, CM Fadnavis has concentrated his campaign on Nagpur, engaging with voters through interactive programmes like “Tarri Poha with Devabhau.” Similarly, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari participated in the “Chana Poha with Nitinji” initiative, connecting directly with the electorate. Tuesday marked the last opportunity for candidates and parties to canvass before the 48-hour campaign silence period, which begins at 5:30 pm. Municipal Commissioner and Chief Election Officer Abhijeet Chaudhari confirmed that the city’s election machinery is fully prepared for polling on Thursday, scheduled from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, with counting commencing at 10 am on January 16 and results expected around 12:30 pm.

A total of 993 candidates are contesting for 151 corporator seats across 38 NMC wards. Since January 3, the city has experienced intense election activity, including public meetings, rallies, and padyatras. Political heavyweights from BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, AAP, MNS, and independent candidates have campaigned actively across the wards. While the BJP led the schedule with senior leaders addressing gatherings, Congress organized rallies led by Vijay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole, Vikas Thakre, and MLC Abhijeet Wanjari. NCP’s Praful Patel also addressed select wards. Over the past 10 days, all parties held mohalla meetings, with both BJP and Congress claiming significant voter support.

Authorities have strictly enforced the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning. So far, officials have seized nearly Rs 42 lakh in cash, liquor, and narcotics used to influence voters, along with confiscating weapons from suspected violations. Polling will take place at 3,004 stations, with 255 booths under webcasting to ensure transparency. Unlike recent Assembly elections, doorstep voting for citizens over 85 years old or bedridden voters will not be provided this time. Voters can find their polling stations via the NMC website under the ‘Voter Path’ section using their name, EPIC number, or ward details.