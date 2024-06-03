Nagpur: Peacock Royal Butterfly Spotted In Pench Tiger Reserve

Lokmat News Network Nagpur

Adding to the rich biodiversity of the Pench Tiger Reserve, a 'peacock royal' butterfly also known as 'Tajuria Cippus' was spotted in the reserve forest recently. The spotting was incidental, made during a site visit for a camera installation project in the tiger reserve rather than during a focused butterfly survey. Four to five species of the butterfly, a 'lycaenid' family specimen which is widely found across Asia, were documented on a large Banyan tree near an area identified as 'Mama Tower' in the forest. Wildlife conservationist and deputy director of Satpuda Foundation Mandar Pingle said, "the sighting suggests that the Pench Tiger Reserve's diverse flora supports this species.

" He said the sighting "during a non-focused survey activity" suggests Tajuria cippus might be more common in the area than previously thought. Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra) Prabhu Nath Shukla said this is the first documented record of Tajuria cippus in PTR, adding that it had never been sighted in butterfly surveys conducted in the area earlier. The butterflies were identified based on their characteristic wing patterns and coloration, and the identification was confirmed with photographic evidence.

Following confirmation, the Pench Tiger Reserve butterfly checklist was consulted, revealing that this is the first recorded instance of Tajuria cippus (Peacock Royal) in the reserve. Officials said that the finding highlights the reserve's role in conserving regional biodiversity and underscores the need for continued biological surveys. As per officials, the habitat of Tajuria cippus in India is diverse and widespread and it is found in Greater Mumbai, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.