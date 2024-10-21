Nagpur Shocker: Angry Employee Kills Security Guard With Iron Rod After Delay in Opening Gate

Nagpur, Maharashtra (October 21, 2024): A security guard was brutally murdered with an iron rod by an employee who was angry that the company gate was not opened on time. In an attempt to cover up the crime, the company owners misled the police by initially reporting a natural death. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that the security guard had been murdered.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the MIDC police station. The victim, Kamlesh Ramsudan Patel (50), died on October 8 at Ujwal Ispat Private Company. He was taken to a medical facility under a false name. During the investigation, it became clear that this was a murder.

Read Also | Nagpur Tiger Fight: Two Tigress Fighting Over Boundary Dispute Goes Viral On Social Media (Watch Video)

Manoj Baban Bende (42, Babhulgaon, Yavatmal) was enraged that the company gate had not opened at 11:30 pm on October 8 and attacked Patel with an iron rod, killing him. At the behest of company owners Suresh Chandani and Dharmesh Chandani, Bende took Patel to a medical facility under a false name. Patel died on October 10. The company owners had removed the CCTV cameras and DVR and had paid Bende to flee the company.

Police have filed a murder case against all three accused and arrested Bende. The company owners have not yet been arrested, raising questions about whether there is any pressure on the police.