Nagpur thrash Washim 7-0

Inter District Under -14 Football Tournament at Shirpur in Dhule district on Friday. Nagpur dominated the proceedings right from the word go. In the very fifth minute, Abhimanyu Bhojne drew the first blood. Five minutes later Darshil Kapse doubled the score thru fabulous goal. Again in the 20th minute he struck and put Nagpur in commanding position. In the 28th minute Saket Gajbhiye found the net and made the equation 4-0 . The fifth goal for Nagpur came thru Rushi Kukadkar in the 35th minute. In the 40th minute Saket Gajbhiye scored his second goal. Five minutes later Bhojne once again struck and sealed the fate of opponents. On Saturday Nagpur will take on Thane.