Nagpur: Three killed as flood truck overturns in rain

In the last two days in Vidarbha, 11 people have been reported dead due to drowning. Rain has lashed in four to five talukas in the south of Gadchiroli district. The bodies of three people were found in a truck that was swept away by the floods on Sunday.

A lineman drowned in floodwaters on Saturday. A young man who went for a morning walk at Dharani in the Amravati district was swept away in an attempt to catch firewood. Two children, who had gone to bathe in a field mine at Karanja near Gondia, drowned. It happened around 3 pm on Saturday. In Chandrapur's Korpana taluka, an ISM has swept away in a stream on Sunday morning.

Water from Permili sewage on Alapally to Bhamragad road in Gadchiroli district was flowing from the bridge on Saturday. At around 10 pm, the driver tried to move the truck across the bridge in that condition; But in the dark, the driver misjudged and the truck crashed into a ditch. It flowed some distance with the flood water. The administration has estimated that there are 5 to 6 people in this truck.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Squad (SDRF) launched a search operation after the incident was reported to the District Disaster Management Cell by the police and revenue administration at midnight. The body of a girl along with her husband and wife was found in it on Sunday morning. They are Sitaram Bichchu Talande (50 years), Sammi Sitaram Talande (45 years, both of Kasampalli, Tal. Aheri) and Pushpa Namdev Gawde (14 years, resident of Mokola, Tal. Bhamragad).

Catching floodwaters is a chore

The young man, who had gone for a morning walk at Diya near Dharani, was swept away in an attempt to catch firewood. The incident happened on Sunday morning. A search and rescue team has arrived from Amravati to search for him. Shantilal Lakhan Kasdekar (35) had crossed the Sipna river bridge at 8.30 am on Sunday and was walking towards Utavalli village. Seeing a large amount of wood coming in the flood of Sipna river, Shantilal tried to catch the wood. But the floodwaters suddenly came on the bridge. Shantilal was carried away. Some who saw the scene called the villagers for help. But by then it had drifted too far. Upon receiving the information, Rajkumar Patel and Tehsildar Pradip Shewale rushed to the spot. After MLA Patel contacted District Collector Pawneet Kaur, the rescue squad launched a search.



Two children drown in mine

Two children drowned while going for a bath in a field mine at Karanja village near Gondia city. The deceased have been identified as Jayaprakash Uprade (8) and Pawan Vijay Gaate (9, both of Bhadrutola, Karanja). They had both gone for a swim in the mine on Saturday. Gondia Rural Police has registered an accidental death on the complaint of Jaiprakash Ramprasad Uprade (36, resident of Bhatutola, Karanja). Jobs in Korpana taluka of Chandrapur Bu. Sanjay Rajaram Kandlewar (50) from here was swept away in the stream of Nala at 9 am on Sunday.

