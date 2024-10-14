Nagpur Tragedy: Four School Students Drown in Canal While Swimming

Nagpur, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): A tragic incident occurred in the Ghotitok area of Ramtek taluka, where four schoolchildren drowned in a canal on Saturday afternoon. The victims, aged between 12 and 17, were students at Indira Gandhi Boys Hostel and were reportedly swimming in the canal near Bori village.

According to regional media reports, eight students from Indira School and Junior College had gone to swim in the canal. Four of them entered the water, but the strong current swept them away. The remaining students raised the alarm, prompting a search operation led by police and local officials.

Despite ongoing efforts, the bodies of the four missing children have not yet been recovered.

The families of the deceased are devastated by the loss, as the incident has left the community in shock. Local officials have assured that all necessary resources are being utilized in the search and recovery operation.