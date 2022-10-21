Nalkande fastest to take 50 wkts in Syed Mushtaq Trophy

Nagpur,

Vidarbha speedster Darshan Nalkande became the fastest bowler to take fifty wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 Cricket Tournament. He did it in 28 matches. Earlier, Mohammad Siraj was the fastest and he did it in 29 matches.

Nalkande, a member of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far has claimed nine wickets in six matches. After warming the benches for Punjab Kings for three seasons, Vidarbha pace sensation Nalkande made his mark in the two IPL matches he played this season. He was picked up by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL mega auction. The franchise was impressed by his record of double hat-trick against Karnataka in the previous edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had finished the tournament with 13 wickets in eight matches.

Speaking with Lokmat Times Darshan said, “ Actually I had no knowledge about such record. I was delighted when I came to know about it. However, I think records are meant to be broken. More than personal milestones, team''s victory is important for me. I always try to deliver by hundred percent.”, he said.

Top 5 fastest wicket takers :

28 - Darshan Nalkande

29- Mohammad Siraj

30- C Milind

32- L Meriwala

33- C Stephen