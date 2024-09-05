Narayana, CPS, St John's, BKVV in semis

In the first quarter final of the tournament, Narayana Vidyalayam defeated SFS Sadar 2-0 in the tie-breaker. The score of both the teams was equal at 1-1 till the stipulated time. Anmol gave SFS a lead by scoring a goal in the first minute but in the 28th minute Amogh restored parity for Narayana Vidyalayam a draw. In the tiebreaker, Amogha and Ayush scored goals and gave Narayana Vidyalayam vicotry. In the second quarter final, CPS Dabha registered a 2-0 win over Neeri Modern with the help of one goal each from Yash Shinde (12th minute) and Hardik Kalia (25th minute).

In the third quarter final which went to a tiebreaker, St. John's (State) defeated Sanskar Vidya Sagar 3-1. Both teams failed to score a goal during the regulation time. In the tiebreaker, Ishmeet Bahoria and Shayan Khan scored for St. John's while Naitik Agarwal scored a goal for Sanskar Vidya Sagar to reduce the margin of defeat. In another last-eight match, BKVV defeated St. Vincent Pallotti 5-3. Both teams could not score a goal till the stipulated time, due to which the match went into a tiebreaker where Divyansh Shirde, Eklavya Sharma, Tanish Rawat, Jatin Chaudhary and Vipul Wate scored goals for BKVV. On the other hand, Piyush Yadav, Anand Raut and H. Kalasua of St. Vincent Pallotti scored goals but could not prevent their team's defeat.

