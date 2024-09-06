Narayana, St John's (state) in U-17 final

In the first semi-final, Narayana defeated Centre Point School, Dabha 3-1 via tie-breaker. The score was nil during the tie-breaker. In the penalty shootout, Amogh Kondawar, Ayush Khade, Rohan Diwadkar scored the goals for Narayana. For CPS, Dabha only Agastya Dongre succeeded in scoring the goal.

In the second semi final, St John's State blanked BKVV 2-0. Sunit Ranasingh (13th min) and Shayaan Khan (28th min) were the goal scorers.

CPS Dabha achieved third place defeating BKVV 1-0. Thanks to Arsh Siddiqui who scored an all-important goal in the 25th minute.

In the Under-14 third place match, St John's State defeated st Michael's High School 5-4 via tie-breaker.