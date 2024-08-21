National cagers excel in CBSE exam

Riddhi Amol Borkar, a student of BVM Civil Lines, who represented Maharashtra this year in Under -7 School Nationals held at Rajnandgaon Chattisgarh got 97% in the CBSE class tenth examGunjan Nikhil Mantri,a student of Centre Point School Katol Road, who is currently participating in 74th Junior National Basketball championship at Indore playing for 3rd place match tomorrow, also represented Maharashtra in Khelo India Youth Games held at Chennai and Under-19 School Nationals held at Mumbai and secured gold medal. Along with this exceptional performances in the Nationals during her 12th standard exam, Gunjan secured 92% in CBSE 12th examination. Both the players practice regularly at Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana courts.